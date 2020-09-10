Kim Kardashian Proves She Doesn't Have a Sixth Toe

Kim Kardashian West is dispelling rumors once and for all that she has an extra toe.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story to address the "really wild" speculation that she has a sixth toe on one of her feet.

Kim, who captioned the video, "very baffling," first counted out her five toes and explained that there is a part of her foot that when pushed down can look like an extra one.

"When I wear a shoe, it, like, smashes down right here and in a picture, I don't know why, it looks like a sixth toe," she shared with her followers.

Making sure everyone is now aware that she only has 10 toes total, Kim added, "I hope that answered my sixth toe question, because I only have five toes on each foot."

Prior to Kim setting the record straight about her feet, the mother of four shocked Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans when she announced earlier this week that the reality show was coming to an end.

Here's what we know about the major decision.

