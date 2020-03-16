Thanks to social distancing, it only took a couple hours for the Calabasas Lobster to get its own Twitter account.

What's the Calabasas Lobster? Well, it's the lobster (or crayfish, as some fans have suggested) Kim Kardashian West randomly found walking down the street in front of her house on Monday. "Just confused how a lobster is walking on my street in Calabasas! What is happening?!?!?!" Kim posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon, alongside video proof of the crustacean.

Fans couldn't get enough of the video, with many joking the creature was just trying to quarantine itself amid the coronavirus pandemic. "He's trying to escape the virus Kim have some respect," one fan wrote.

Another commented, "He just tryna save himself."

Just confused how a lobster is walking on my street in Calabasas! What is happening?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/h5cy1IzTPI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 16, 2020

Soon after, the crustacean started joining the conversation on Twitter. "Wtf I think I just passed Kim K’s house," the Calabasas Lobster wrote.

Wtf I think I just passed Kim K’s house — Calabasas Lobster (@calabasalobster) March 16, 2020

"1,000 likes and I’ll bite Kanye," the lobster hilariously added in another tweet.

1,000 likes and I’ll bite Kanye 💀 — Calabasas Lobster (@calabasalobster) March 16, 2020

The Kardashian family, like many others, are doing what they can to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, after it was officially declared a pandemic last week.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Biggest Cancellations Due to Coronavirus Concerns So Far

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1M to Food Banks in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

Patricia Arquette Is Quitting Smoking Amid Coronavirus Outbreak and Encouraging Fans to Join Her

Film and Television Studios Halt Productions Due to Coronavirus Outbreak This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery