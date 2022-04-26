Kim Kardashian Reacts to Claims She Photoshopped Out Her Belly Button
Kim Kardashian's First Husband Reacts to Claim She Married Him W…
Watch Johnny Depp Testify About Drug Use With Paul Bettany, Mari…
Emma Hernan on Christine Quinn Bribery Plot and Her Future With …
'Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani on Putting Cast 'Bullies' in T…
Why Fans Think Harry Styles' 'As It Was' Lyrics Are Written Abou…
Alec Baldwin Says 'Rust' Lawsuit Litigants Are Suing ’People The…
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Psychologist Calls Actress 'Very De…
Blac Chyna vs. Kardashians: Kylie Jenner Testifies, Says Tyga Wa…
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: New Explosive Audio Played in Court
Megan Fox Details 'Blood-Drinking Ceremonies' With Machine Gun K…
Alec Baldwin On-Set Shooting: Newly Released Police Body Cam Foo…
‘This Is Us’ Cast Celebrates 6th and Final Season (Exclusive)
Blac Chyna Requests Break After Seeing Her Nude Photos During Co…
‘This Is Us’ Cast on Coming to Terms With Saying Goodbye to Seri…
Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin on How They Got Cast in Tom Brady’s Mov…
Jennifer Lopez’s Green Engagement Ring Channels Nostalgic Versac…
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Seeing 'What the Future Holds…
Kim Kardashian is clapping back after several outlets reported the reality TV star photoshopped her belly button out of one of her recent Instagram posts. In the pic, shared to her account Sunday, Kardashian is posing poolside in a pair of baggy black sweatpants and a beige-colored scoop neck sports bra with matching underwear.
She took to her Instagram Story Tuesday to share screenshots of a few headlines, which suggested that Kardashian fans pointed out the photoshop fail.
"Come on guys...Seriously! This is so dumb. Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button???" Kardashian wrote over a screen shot of one of the reports.
Like the businesswoman she is, Kardashian turned a negative into a positive and used the moment promote her new line of SKIMS high-waisted underwear.
"Belly button insecurities?!" she wrote in a follow-up Instagram Story. "Well… why don't you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did! You're welcome!!!"
The photoshopping claims come just days after Kardashian spent the weekend with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
On Sunday, the couple was spotted in the audience at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. in honor of Jon Stewart, who was presented this year with the annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
While the pair did not pose on the red carpet at the star-studded event, the Saturday Night Live comedian and reality star were seen in their seats, Kardashian sporting what appeared to be a black textured ensemble. Meanwhile, Davidson opted for a black suit jacket and pants paired with a black T-shirt.
They were later seen making a pit stop at Ripley's Believe It Or Not in Orlando, Florida, before heading back to Los Angeles.
Following their weekend rendezvous, a source told ET, "Kim is head over heels for Pete."
"They are in a great place in their relationship, and she is so happy. Her family loves him too and she feels light and fun when she's around him, but they also have a serious and deep connection too," the source continued.
The source added that Kardashian is looking forward to watching their relationship play out on their Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, and share their story with their fans.
"Kim is really excited for everybody to continue to watch The Kardashians and to see how their relationship unfolds. A lot of the origin of their relationship is going to come out," the source shared, adding, "She's looking forward to fans learning about how they got together and how their chemistry started. Things happened organically between them and they're both really glad they have each other."
For more on the couple, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT
Kim Kardashian Testifies About Not Wanting Blac Chyna on 'KUWTK'
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Step Out to Support Jon Stewart
Kim Kardashian Reveals the 'SNL' Joke She Cut About Khloe and Tristan
Related Gallery