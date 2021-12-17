Kim Kardashian Shows How Chicago Tries to Convince Her That She Can Have a Candy Cane
Chicago West is pleading her case. Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday to share pics of her 3-year-old daughter trying to talk her way into having a candy cane as a treat.
In the first of the funny shots, Chicago, wearing a blue outfit, has a serious look on her face as she holds out the partially unwrapped treat. The second pic shows the tot with a big smile on her face, and features her holding the candy cane closer to the camera.
"Chicago trying to convince me she’s allowed to have this candy cane 😂😍," Kim captioned her post.
"My baby!!!!" Serena Williams commented.
Chicago is one of four kids that Kim shares with her ex, Kanye West. They're also parents to North, 8, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.
While Chicago made it on social media this week thanks to her mom, her older sister, North, got in trouble when she went live on TikTok without her parents' permission. Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son, even sent a text to Kim, warning her about his cousin's behavior.
"I don't want to disrespect North but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that, that she will regret," Mason texted and Kim later shared on Instagram. "I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety."
Check out Kim's response to her nephew's sweet text in the video below.
