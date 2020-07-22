Kim Kardashian Speaks Out About Kanye West's Bipolar Disorder

Kim Kardashian West is addressing the struggles her husband, Kanye West, faces with bipolar disorder.

Following the rapper's recent series of tweets and public appearances, in which he spoke about his wife and their family, Kim took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to finally speak out on what's been going on lately.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health," she wrote. "But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Read her full statement below:

A source tells ET that behind-the-scenes, Kim is just trying to do what's best for her children right now amid all the drama.

"Kim is going through a lot, but she’s staying strong for their children," the source says. "Kim wants to help Kanye and has extended numerous avenues to do so but he’s not responding to it and seems to get more upset when she or anyone close to her tries to help."

"Kim is taking this time to make sure her children are happy and not involved in anything that’s going on," the source adds. "Kim is surrounded by her family and they’ve been strong for her."

Kanye's latest rant came late Tuesday night, when he claimed in a series of since-deleted tweets that he tried to divorce Kim. Hear more in the video below.

