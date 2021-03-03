Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Test Positive for COVID-19

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her husband, Kroy Biermaan, have tested positive for COVID-19. The Don't Be Tardy star revealed their positive COVID diagnosis on her Instagram Stories Tuesday.

"Hubby and I tested + for Covid A few days ago! Been a hell of a ride!" Zolciak-Biermann wrote over the photo of her and the former football star hooked up to IVs. "Very thankful for our Dr's and HUGE thank you to @tuff22 for keeping us healthy and Piedmont Infusion Center as well THANK YOU SO MUCH!! You guys rock! Thank you for all you do."

The reality TV star went on to thank the nurses that came to her aid as well.

"My nurses were absolutely phenomenal," she added.

The news comes less than two months after their daughter, Brielle Biermann, announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating as she recovered.

Kim admitted to being "very stressed" about her daughter's diagnosis.

"With Brielle having COVID-19, that's had me very stressed," the social media star said in her own video. "But I was just like, you know what? Wine during this quarantine, it's like, wine for lunch, have a glass for dinner. So, anyways, I guess tonight I'm drinking wine. Who's with me?"

