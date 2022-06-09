Kim Zolciak-Biermann is responding following NeNe Leakes' Bravo lawsuit, which calls out the reality TV star for allegedly making racist remarks about her fellow cast members.

In an exclusive clip from The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG cast reunion on OWN's The Nightcap hosted by Carlos King, season 1 stars, Zolciak-Biermann, DeShawn Snow, Shereé Whitfield and Lisa Wu came together to reminisce on the highly popular series. Noticeably missing from the line-up was Leakes, whose ongoing lawsuit prevented her from taking part in the sit-down.

When King -- who produced the first few seasons of RHOA -- asked Zolciak-Biermann for her take on the legal drama, she said she plans to "deal with" Leakes.

"I mean, she knows what she's saying is not true in regards to me," the Tardy for the Party singer maintained. "That's ridiculous, and she knows it. So, I'll deal with her when she's done with them."

The lawsuit, filed in the Atlanta federal court on April 20, lists NBCUniversal, Bravo, the production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original, executives from the companies and Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen as defendants, according to documents obtained by ET, in which Leakes alleges that the companies behind the popular reality TV series fostered and tolerated a hostile and racist work environment.

In the suit, Leakes claims that Zolciak-Biermann made "racially insensitive and stereotypical" comments about fellow cast member Kandi Burruss' home and that Zolciak-Biermann allegedly used the N-word to refer to Leakes and other members of the cast. Though Leakes did not officially name Zolciak-Biermann in the lawsuit, she was cited multiple times in the suit

The lawsuit also claims that Leakes' complaints of alleged racism had her forced off the series prior to the 13th season in 2020. Leakes was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2008-2020.

Shortly after filing, Leakes' lawyer in Beverly Hills, David DeRubertis, released a statement to ET regarding the lawsuit.

"From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives," alleges DeRubertis. "That is not surprising, since for years NBC, Bravo and TruTV have permitted – even encouraged – a corporate and workplace culture that tolerates cast members and talents' racially-offensive and insensitive conduct, statements and actions without any meaningful consequence or remediation. NeNe hopes that by coming forward with this lawsuit, these networks will assume their duties to ensure a workplace free from racially discriminatory or harassing behavior."

Zolciak-Biermann's appearance on The Nightcap will be the first time she addresses the lawsuit. Both she, and her former costars, are said to share their opinions on the ongoing litigation when the episode airs this weekend.

The Nightcap with Carlos King airs Saturdays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

RELATED CONTENT

Sheree Whitfield on Her Big 'RHOA' Return & NeNe Leakes (Exclusive)

NeNe Leakes Says She'd Return to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

NeNe Leakes Sues Andy Cohen and Bravo Over Alleged Racism

NeNe Leakes Sues Andy Cohen and Bravo for Alleged Failure to Address Racism on 'Real Housewives' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery