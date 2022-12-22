King Charles Gives Kate Middleton One of Prince William's Titles
King Charles III has given Kate Middleton a new title. As the date for Charles' first Trooping of the Colour was announced, the monarch appointed his daughter-in-law Colonel of the Irish Guards.
The honorary title was previously held by Kate's husband, Prince William, who is now inheriting the title of Colonel of the Welsh Guards from his dad.
Charles' wife, Camila, Queen Consort, has also been given a new title, Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, which was previously held by Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages in January.
Charles' birthday parade will be held on June 17, and will feature over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians. The event will come almost a month after Charles' coronation, which His Royal Highness has been hard at work preparing for.
"It was always the king's intention to hit the ground running and I think we absolutely have seen him do that," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET. "He's traveled tirelessly around the country. He's preparing for a series of tours, both before his coronation on May 6 and after the coronation. So, he's really putting down the markers of his new reign. He's wasted no time in getting to work."
As for what royal watchers can expect from the coronation, Nicholl teased, "It's not going to be watered down in any shape or form, and I think you're going to see a real focus put, obviously, on the king and queen consort, but also on the Prince and Princess of Wales, this projection of a new fab four, which I think is really going to come to define King Charles' reign."
