Kirstie Alley is opening up about her past loves!

During an appearance on British podcastThe Dan Wootton Interview, the 67-year-old actress discussed her complicated relationship with John Travolta.

“John would agree it was mutual that we sort of fell in love with each other," Alley says.

Alley calls not consummating her relationship "one of the hardest things" she's ever done, but cites her then-marriage to Parker Stevenson as her reason for abstaining.

“I will say it’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, the hardest decision I’ve ever made because I was madly in love with him — we were fun and funny together," she says. “... It wasn’t a sexual relationship because I’m not going to cheat on my husband. But, you know, I think there are things that are way worse than sexual relationships, than cheating on someone that way. I consider what I did even worse because I actually let myself fall in love with him and stay in love with him for a long time.”

However, Alley emphatically denies the rumors that she and Travolta didn't have a physical relationship because of his sexuality.

“No I don’t [think he's gay]," she says. "I mean, I know him pretty well — and I know the love.”

Once Alley made the decision to stay married -- though she and Stevenson later divorced in 1997 -- Travolta struck up his relationship with Kelly Preston, whom he's been married to since 1991. Even after Preston and Travolta tied the knot, Alley continued to flirt with the Grease star.

“Kelly came up to me — and they were married then — and she said, ‘Erm, why are you flirting with my husband?’" Alley recalls. “And that was sort of when I had to make a decision and that was pretty much the end of that.”

In the end, though, Alley thinks everything turned as it should and is happy that the three of them have "remained best friends all these years."

“John and I would have devoured each other because John and I are so alike. It would be like two blazing stars that just fizzled out," she says. "John goes to bed at like four or five in the morning and wakes up at three in the afternoon. I go to bed at nine o’clock at night and wake up at five in the morning. We basically would have not have seen each other. It would have been a disaster."

Travolta wasn't the only tumultuous relationship in Alley's life. During the sit-down, Alley also discussed Patrick Swayze and Woody Harrelson.

“He was married and I was married, it was so hard to resist him,” she admits of Swayze. “So it was like fighting that temptation because I really liked his wife. It’s those kind of things that people would probably get divorces over and go off together.”

“I was seated next to him and his wife at this banquet. I was so proud because I wasn’t fighting off the last temptation of Christ, right? But after about two hours of sitting there, I was like ‘I’m going to leave’ because then I was single and he was still married, it just wasn’t good," she continues. “His wife asked me to speak at his funeral service and I was really happy to because he’s an amazing wonderful person – he had more energy than any person in the universe.”

Of Harrelson, Alley reveals that her Cheers co-star frequently propositioned her.

“He would knock on my bedroom door and go, ‘So you want to come out and have sex with me?’ and I’d go ‘No,’" she says. “He’s kidding, right, but if I came out and said yes I would have been having sex with him.”

