Jacob Elordi's first kiss could have easily been written into one of the Kissing Booth movies. The 23-year-old Australian actor discusses the memorable moment in W Magazine's Best Performance Issue, which pays tribute to the performers who left us in awe this past year.

In the publication, Elordi reveals that his first kiss happened at a train station in Melbourne, Australia, with a girl named Ruby.

"She was a tall girl, and I was myself a tall girl," he says. "A party would happen, and everyone would be like, 'Oh, I hooked up with so-and-so,' or 'I got hooks with so-and-so,' And I just never had the hooks."

To remedy the situation, Elordi and Ruby agreed to meet at the train station to kiss each other.

"We met at the station at, I think, 4:20 sharp. It was a date to meet and kiss," he says. "It’s probably still one of the most romantic moments in my life."

The Kissing Booth and Euphoria star, who is currently dating model Kaia Gerber and previously dated his Kissing Booth co-star, Joey King, has opened up to ET about why dating in the public eye initially "bothered" him.

"Just even the fact that somebody you don't know knows your name could be quite disembodying. But then eventually, for me personally, it's got nothing to do with me," he told ET last July. "Imagine the store around the corner from where you are now. Whatever people are talking about is not your business, it's kind of how it feels."

"Unfortunately, it just has my name involved in it but it literally has nothing to do with me," he continued. "It just doesn't affect the trajectory of my life. So I just kind of ignore it."

In his W Magazine interview, Elordi also reveals that "subconsciously" he always wanted to be an actor.

"I demanded all the attention from my parents and friends and people around me," he says. "Probably from when I was 12, I started doing musical theater. I did Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Seussical. From there I took drama classes. And then from about 15, there was not much else for me to do."

On top of that, he'd often played dress up with his family as a kid.

"My mom has videos of me with this great ginger curly wig, with red lipstick on, and my sister's purse," he shares. "I don't remember ever resenting it or putting up much of a fight."

Elordi notes that, while he still considers himself "a dramatic child," he doesn't identify with the "theater kid" label.

"I don't think I would call myself a theater kid necessarily, who just starts whooping out ballads and songs," he says. "I'm more dramatic like in a drama movie. I'll make everything 10 times more intense, serious, or heartbreaking than it needs to be."

All of his work led to his complicated role of Nate Jacobs in Euphoria, which he landed after an audition process that was "so much fun."

"The first thing that I read were audition sides, and he was really just a macho college a**hole. He was abusive and drinking and yelling at people and throwing his chest around. I had no idea of the scope or the depth that was to come," he recalls. "... He's an emotional terrorist, a narcissist, a sociopath, a freak. All those things."

W Magazine's Best Performance Issue, which is now available on newsstands and online, has nine unique covers featuring George Clooney, Gal Gadot, Riz Ahmed, Andra Day, LaKeith Stanfield, Michelle Pfeiffer, Tessa Thompson, Sacha Baron Cohen and Vanessa Kirby.

