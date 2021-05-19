KJ Apa Expecting Baby With Girlfriend Clara Berry

KJ Apa is going to be a dad! The Riverdale star took to Instagram Wednesday to share the news. Apa posted a photo of him and his girlfriend, Clara Berry, lounging on the couch with what appears to be her baby bump on display.

The 23-year-old New Zealand actor captioned the snap with a series of red heart emojis and a flame symbol. The comments section quickly filled with congratulatory comments from friends and fans.

Berry also shared a post of her own, with a series of photos that showed off her growing baby bump. She also used emojis to caption the pregnancy announcement.

The actor and the French model took their relationship public last August when Apa posted on Instagram a couple of nude photos of his then-rumored girlfriend that he had snapped. In the pics, Berry is seen lying, as well as standing, on a wall outside with a gorgeous backdrop.

"There’s nowhere else," the New Zealand actor captioned the shots, also tagging the model.

Berry also shared some of the same photos on her Instagram. "Seul au monde By. @kjapa 🏡," she wrote alongside her post.

Romance rumors between the two first sparked in February, after Apa posted a photo of himself sitting outside while being cuddled and kissed by Berry. At the time, he didn't tag the model, with fans later discovering who it was.

”Coup de foudre ☺️,” he captioned the since-deleted photo. The phrase is French for “love at first sight."

RELATED CONTENT

'Riverdale' Season 5 Premiere: KJ Apa Opens Up About Varchie, Barchie and New Time Jump Secrets!

KJ Apa Shares Nude Pics of Rumored Girlfriend Clara Berry

'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Posts PDA Pic: ‘Love at First Sight’

‘Songbird’ Trailer: Michael Bay’s COVID Movie Starring KJ Apa and Sofia Carson This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery