KJ Apa isn't letting a few stitches get him down. The actor took to Instagram recently to show off some bloody injuries he sustained while filming his new romantic thriller Songbird.

In the first of a pair of photos he shared on Thursday, the 23-year-old star appeared to be in good spirits as a medic stitched up his head as he sat shirtless on the steps of a trailer.

The second pic in the post showed Apa holding up his shirt, which was splattered with blood from the injury.

The actor casually captioned the post, "Stunts.."

Apa also posted a particularly gruesome closeup of the injury to his Instagram story, which really revealed the extent of how badly the "stunt" in question actually went.

"I split my head open yesterday," he said in a number of videos in which the medic displayed the bloody gash in his scalp. “I don’t know if you guys can see that, but I have two stitches in there. Metal stitches.”

The latest injury comes just a week after Apa punctured his eye with a shard of metal. The actor documented it's removal on social media as well.

