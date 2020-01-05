'Knives Out' Sequel Focused on Daniel Craig's Character in the Works

Benoit Blanc's on the case!

Knives Outwriter-director Rian Johnson is working on a sequel to the mystery movie, he told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday. The follow-up film will focus on Daniel Craig's character, detective Benoit Blanc, as he investigates a new case. Johnson told the outlet that he hoped to make the film in the next year.

Lionsgate has reportedly not officially greenlit a Knives Out sequel, but the movie's $247 million haul worldwide appears to be a good sign.

Johnson told ET at the Knives Out premiere in November that he hoped to make a spinoff with Craig "every few years."

"We had so much fun doing this. If we could get together every few years and do a new Benoit Blanc mystery... just do, like, a new cast, new location, new mystery about a whole new set of things, I think that would be a blast," he shared. "But we'll see."

Johnson also credited Craig for getting the rest of the Knives Out cast on board.

"Once we had Daniel, we were making the movie. And I think from there on out -- I mean, he made it easy, because everybody wants to work with Daniel Craig. So, it was like a snowball going down the hill. All these actors started jumping on," he said. "There was no one I had to get on my knees and beg -- thank God! I'm shocked, because you look at this cast and you would think I had to sell a kidney to get one of them!"

