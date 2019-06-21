Kobe Bryant and Wife Vanessa Welcome Baby No. 4

Kobe Bryant almost has his very own basketball team!

The former NBA star and his wife, Vanessa, welcomed their fourth child, a daughter, on Thursday. Vanessa announced the happy news on social media, sharing their baby girl's name, Capri Kobe Bryant, in an Instagram pic alongside a custom pink flowered baby blanket.

"Our baby girl is here!!!!! 💗Capri Kobe Bryant 💗," Vanessa shared. "So thankful for our newest baby blessing. 🙏🏽6/20/19 🎉🎉🎉🎉 a.k.a. Koko 😘😍."

Kobe shared the same photo to his own Instagram page, celebrating his "four princesses," and writing, "We are beyond excited that our baby girl 'Koko' has arrived!! #bryantbunch #4princesses #blessed."

Capri is not only the couple's fourth child, but she's also their fourth girl -- joining older sisters Natalia, 16, Gianna, 13, and Bianka, 2.

So, will they be trying to complete a full squad with a fifth baby? "That's V's call," Kobe told ET's Kevin Frazier back in March.

Following his retirement from the NBA, the Laker legend hasn't slowed down much. He won an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short, Dear Basketball, has enjoyed coaching his older daughters' basketball teams, and even penned a young adult book, The Wizenard Series: Training Camp.

