Kobe Bryant Memorial: Everything We Know

A memorial for Kobe Bryant is in the works.

On Thursday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed that a memorial is being planned in honor of Bryant, as well as the eight others who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

"There will absolutely be a memorial to mark the contributions of this incredible man and not only him, but to commemorate the loss of his daughter and all the other families that were there," Garcetti told the Los Angeles Times of Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan, all of whom perished on board the helicopter.

"We don’t have that date finalized but we’ve been talking every day to the Lakers, and most importantly, to [Bryant’s widow, Vanessa] as well," he continued. "I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player, this is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court."

While the Staples Center seems like an obvious choice to hold the memorial -- Bryant's 20-season Lakers career was spent there -- TMZ speculated that the 20,000-person venue may be too small.

According to the outlet, both the L.A. Coliseum, which holds nearly 80,000 people, and the Rose Bowl, which holds more than 90,000 people, have been floated as alternate venue options.

