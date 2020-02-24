Kobe Bryant's Parents, Joe and Pam Bryant, Attend Public Memorial

It was an emotional day for the Bryant family.

Kobe Bryant's parents, Joe and Pam Bryant, were among the close family and friends present at Monday's emotional "Celebration of Life," honoring the late Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Before the ceremony began, Kobe's father, Joe, was seen embracing Kobe's former Lakers teammate, Shaquille O'Neal, as a highlight reel of Gianna, affectionately called "Gigi," played at the start of the memorial.

After the memorial concluded around 12:30 p.m., Joe was seen dabbing his eyes as his son's Oscar-winning animated short film, Dear Basketball, about saying goodbye to the sport he loved, played on the jumbotron inside Staples Center.

Kobe's parents were seated on the opposite side in the same row as Vanessa Bryant, who was sitting by her mother, Sofia. Sitting next to Vanessa was their eldest daughter, Natalia, as well as Vanessa’s sister, Sophie.

Kobe and Gianna died on Jan. 26 along with seven other victims after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

On Monday, a "Celebration of Life" was held in honor of Kobe and Gianna at the Staples Center, where Kobe played countless games during his entire 20-year NBA career as a Los Angeles Laker. In an earlier Instagram post, 37-year-old Vanessa shared the significance of the memorial's date. Gianna's jersey number was 2 and Kobe's jersey number when he retired was 24. She and Kobe were together for 20 years.

Kobe's father Joe, aka "Jellybean," was a former professional basketball player and also coached basketball. He married Kobe's mother, Pam, in 1975. They are also parents to Kobe's two older sisters, Sharia and Shaya.

