Could wedding bells be in the air for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker? A source tells ET, "Kourtney and Travis are in love and have talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married."

The source added that "Kourtney hasn’t felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see a forever with Travis."

While the couple, who have not been shy about showing off their love for each other, haven't been together for long, the source maintains that their connection is strong.

"Although the couple hasn’t been together for a while, they’ve known each other for years and have a strong connection. Kourtney's family hasn’t seen her this happy in a while and they love Travis," the source adds. "The couple's kids get along great and that has made things much easier for them."

Kourtney and Travis packed on the PDA while on a desert vacation last month. The Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram to share some romantic photos and videos from his and Kourtney's latest adventure.

The Poosh founder stares off into the distance during a boat ride in the first pic, while subsequent videos show the pair getting cozy together. In one clip, Travis professes his love for Kourtney as they walk across a narrow bridge above a huge canyon. The last photo shows the two sharing a kiss in front of a picturesque background.

"Anywhere with you," Travis captioned the post.

Kourtney shared a steamy photo of her own. In the pic, the pair share a passionate kiss, with Travis holding his girlfriend in his arms. "Just Like Heaven," she wrote alongside the snap. Travis commented, "🖤 EVERYTHING."

The couple started dating in January and have become much more serious as of late. Just last month, they went on a family ski vacation with their kids and later spent Easter golfing with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The tattoo-loving musician also got Kourtney's name inked on his chest in script.

Travis Barker Got Kourtney Kardashian's Name Tattooed On His Chest



