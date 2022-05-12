Something old, something new, something borrowed -- and something broken?

Kourtney Kardashian just turned the classic saying on its head, revealing in the newest episode of The Kardashians that she accidentally broke her massive engagement ring from Travis Barker.

During a visit with her oldest child, Kris Jenner realized Kourtney wasn't wearing her engagement ring and questioned her about its whereabouts.

"It’s actually getting fixed. This is probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my whole life, by the way," Kourtney, 43, said. "I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts and I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor, thinking it would be safe right next to me. So I had to get something up above in my closet and when I stepped down I stepped on the ring. I was hysterically crying in my closet for, like, hours."

"And then I called Travis and I was like, 'I did something really, really bad,'" she continued. "He handled it the best. But it really gave me a nervous breakdown. I was just like, 'This is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever had in my life. How could I have done that?'"

In a confessional, Kourtney expanded on the reason why she got so emotional when she damaged her engagement ring.

"Travis picked it out, he designed it, he looked at so many stones [and thought] that this was me in a stone," she said. "I thought that that was really special."

While the ring can be fixed, it was clear Kourtney and Travis' relationship was in pristine condition. Later during their chat, Kris recalled a conversation she'd had with the 46-year-old rocker before the start of his romantic relationship with Kourtney.

"He goes, 'Do you want to know the real reason why I moved to Calabasas? Because I knew she lived in Calabasas and I knew she was the love of my life. I didn’t even know her like that, but I just knew if I couldn’t date her or be with her because she was with someone else that at least I could live by her,'" Kris told Kourtney, recalling what Travis had said.

Kourtney was touched by the revelation, telling her mom, "I’ve never met a better human in my life. The thoughtfulness and just everything."

The memory affected Kris too, so much so that she was holding back tears as she told her daughter, "It was just such an amazing moment."

Of course, the longtime friends did end up starting a romantic relationship. Travis popped the question to Kourtney in October, an event that played out on a previous episode of the Hulu series.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Hulu every Thursday.

RELATED CONTENT:

Travis Barker Went to Kourtney Kardashian's Dad's Grave Before Proposing This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Scott Disick's Reaction to Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement Revealed

Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Cried After Learning of Her Engagement

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Pack on PDA at Their 1st Met Gala

Related Gallery