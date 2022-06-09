Kourtney Kardashian Shares Pics From Joint 'Romeo and Juliet' Bachelor/Bachelorette Party
Kourtney Kardashian is still basking in her newlywed bliss. Earlier this week, the 43-year-old reality star gave fans a peek into her and Travis Barker's joint bachelor/bachelorette party with a series of Instagram pics, and revealed the theme they chose.
"Romeo and Juliet vibes for the Bach," Kourtney wrote alongside the pics, which show off a very dark and edgy candlelit dinner that took place in Palm Springs, California.
Attendees of the bash gushed over the celebration in the comments section of her post, including the bride's pal, Allie Rizzo, who wrote, "Was the most romantic dinner with a touch of Dracula vibes."
"Love and lovers," Travis commented.
Meanwhile over on Travis' page, he chose to reminisce on the day he and Kourtney said "I Do," sharing a series of photos of himself getting ready for the couple's Italian wedding. "Best day of my life," he captioned the post. Kourtney shared the love, commenting, "My husband."
Kourtney and Travis legally wed in a California courthouse in mid-May, and later exchanged vows in an elaborate ceremony in Italy alongside their families and friends, including Kris Jenner, who walked her eldest daughter down the aisle.
The beautiful celebration took place at Villa Olivetta, a home on the idyllic Portofino estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. "The designers were happy to host this very special occasion," their rep told ET at the time.
Kourtney's children -- Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7-- and Travis' brood -- Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22 -- all stood close to their parents as they exchanged vows on a lavish red-carpeted altar.
Since tying the knot, Kourtney and Travis have continued to share intimate photos of both their courthouse ceremony and Italian celebration. "Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker," Kourtney wrote in one post, and adding in a second, "Cheers to forever."
