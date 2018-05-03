Kris Jenner Says Kanye West Has 'Good Intentions' After Controversial Remarks

In the wake of several controversial interviews and a slew of cryptic tweets, many are worried about Kanye West and wondering about his health -- however, his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, feels the rapper will soon be making himself clear to his fans.

Jenner sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for a candid interview, airing Friday, where she addressed the various dramas surrounding her family, including West's recent public rollercoaster of problematic remarks and comments that have drawn a ton of heat from his fans.

"Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever," Jenner said, addressing the topic delicately. "And, I know that he will explain himself in his own way."

"I think that anything he does – and I just think this is important to say is – he always does things with really good intentions," she added. "So, I’m going to let him explain himself when the time is ready."

As for herself, Jenner said she's doing her best to go with West's flow. "I just keep rolling on, trying to keep up," she explained.

On April 24, a source close to the Kardashians told ET exclusively that despite reports that Kanye West had allegedly become unhinged and was fighting with Jenner and his wife, their relationship is as solid as ever.

“Kris and Kanye have an amazing relationship,” the source said. “They vibe so well together and inspire one another.”

As for Kim and Kanye, the source added, "She understands him and what he does and why he does it. She’s fully supportive of him."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Life of Pablo rapper made headlines for two revealing and explosive interviews -- first with Charlamagne tha God from iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club and then on TMZ Live -- where he revealed a past opioid addiction, the fact that he got liposuction, and opened up about his mental health.

However, some of the remakes West made -- particularly regarding slavery and his affinity for Donald Trump -- drew a lot of heat on social media, and his attempts to clarify his comments only seemed to upset many fans and followers further.

For more on the some of the surprising revelations West made during his high-profile interviews, check out the video below.

Check out Jenner's full interview with Ellen on Friday. Check here for local listings.

