Kris Jenner has proven she's the queen of holiday season yet again!

On Saturday, the Kardashians star, 68, put on a lavish Easter celebration for her children and grandchildren. Kris' celebration (put together with the help of famed party planner Mindy Weiss) included a series of egg painting stations, a delicious sweets spread and fabulous decor, which included eggs with each member of her family's names on them.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian shared a behind-the-scenes look at the celebration on her Instagram Story.

The Good American founder, 39, shared a video of one of the craft tables, where her daughter, True Thompson, Kim Kardashian's daughter, Chicago West, and Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, all filled teacups with dirt and Easter-themed decorations.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In separate posts, Khloé shared pics of the little members of the family, including her baby boy, Tatum, Kim's youngest son, Psalm, and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream.

"🐰 🤍🐰," she wrote. The pics included True and Dream wearing their matching pajamas as they decorated eggs, Tatum sitting with his grandmother and another pic of him showing off his sweet dessert.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim, 43, took to her respective Instagram Story to show off more of the decor and the eggs decorated by Saint and Psalm. Kim also gave her mom a "best grandmother" a shout-out for the matching pajama sets.

"She's the cutest! @krisjenner gave the whole family these matching Easter pajamas by @cozyearth placed on our bed w the bunny @skims slippers," she wrote.

On Sunday, Kris celebrated the holiday with a post that had various throwback pictures of her six children from past Easters.

"Happy Easter weekend! 🐣🌸🐰," she wrote.

