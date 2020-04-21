Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are getting handsy.

The couple couldn't help but joke around while out for a walk around Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Both wearing face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Good Place star and her husband played with photographers and playfully patted each other's behind while enjoying the outdoors.

For her casual walk, Bell rocked a black tank top with teal leggings and black tennis shoes. She also wore gloves and a fanny pack. Shepard, on his end, donned a gray T-shirt and navy shorts. His left arm was in a black brace.

Amid self-isolating with her family, the 39-year-old actress has been candid about how she and Shepard's marriage has been impacted. While video chatting with ET last week, Bell admitted that they were not getting along when they first started quarantining at home.

"We've gotten on each other’s last nerve these last couple days," Bell confided. "We’re doing much better now because were laughing about it. But when we were not laughing about it for the first couple of days, that's the hard spot."

The Frozen 2 star explained why she and Shepard were having such trouble being around one another. "I love spending time with him and he loves spending time with me, but I think what is different about this quarantine time is you have so much more time to think about the other persona and their actions and sort of replay what they said or attach a meaning to something that they did and that I could do without," she shares. "Nobody really needs time for that. That's useless."

