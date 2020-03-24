Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Waive April Rent for Their Tenants

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are helping their tenants through the financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple owns at least two residential properties in Los Angeles, California, through their company, Pringus Property LLC, and notified tenants of the financial reprieve through Shepard’s sister, who is the property manager.

“Kristen and Dax are waiving the April rent for the buildings in L.A. they own,” a rep for Bell confirmed to ET. The manager (Dax's sister) emailed all tenants this weekend to give them the good news.”

“The message expressed empathy and encouragement, and promised to work with residents going forward as best as possible as everyone learns to adjust to the public health crisis,” the rep continued.

The news comes as Los Angeles enters day five of a Safer at Home order, restricting residents from leaving home outside of essential errands and outings.

Bell previously donated $150,007.96 to No Kid Hungry so that the organization could "send out even more grants to schools and community groups working to feed kids during the #COVID19 outbreak."

"The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank,” she explained on Instagram. “I couldn’t have been prouder to add that extra, and important $7.96."

Bell and Shepard are among many celebrities giving back during the difficult time.

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million to global coronavirus rapid respond efforts, Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, handed over $1 million to the New York Governor’s office, and Justin Timberlake donated to the Mid-South Food Bank in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

See more on how celebrities are helping out below.

