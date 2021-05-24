Kristen Bell Congratulates Daughter Lincoln on 'Most Beautiful Crab Performance' in Her School Play
Kristen Bell is gushing over her daughter's latest accomplishment! Over the weekend, the 40-year-old actress took to Instagram to praise her eldest daughter, 8-year-old Lincoln, for her performance in her school play.
Bell's post featured her and Lincoln holding a bouquet of beautiful flowers, as the proud mom planted a kiss on her daughter's cheek. The second photo featured Lincoln getting a giant hug from her dad, Dax Shepard.
In both pics, Lincoln's face was covered by a cartoon crab, a nod to her character in the play.
"Congrats LBS on your second ever play! First one via zoom!" Bell captioned her post. "Most beautiful crab performance I've ever witnessed. We are so proud of all the work you put into it!"
Earlier this month, Shepard, who tied the knot with Bell in 2013, praised his wife in honor of Mother's Day. In addition to Lincoln, the couple share a 6-year-old daughter, Delta.
"Mom'ing has changed since I was a kid...and I'm here for it," Shepard wrote alongside a nude photo of Bell stretching outside. "Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft."
"My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion," he added. "We are so grateful and so in love with you @kristenanniebell."
Watch the video below for more on the couple.
