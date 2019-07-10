Kristen Bell is back in action as Veronica Mars!

The 38-year-old actress is reprising her role as the beloved sleuth in Hulu's upcoming eight-episode Veronica Mars revival series, which launches July 26. When Bell exclusively invited ET's Nischelle Turner to visit the set back in December, she revealed the sweet reason why she felt now was the perfect time for a reboot.

"I think it's really important to recognize this character, who Rob [Thomas] calls 'post-superhero without a cape,' is still very relevant," said Bell, who shares two kids, daughters Delta, 4, and Lincoln, 6, with husband Dax Shepard. "We are having a lot of public conversations right now about girls and conduct and how you act as a strong female. I am not prouder than anything than having been a part of this role that my daughters will see one day because Veronica knows how to act in the world."

"They say, 'Make change through your art, pick projects that you think will promote the goodness that you want to see in the world,'" she added. "And this, man, this is one of those shows for me."

Bell said the reason why it's taken so long to reboot the series was due to her and Thomas' always-busy schedules.

"We have wanted to do it for quite some time ... but he wasn't available, I wasn't available, and [then] somehow the universe brought us together talking again," she recalled. "We said, 'Unless we make the hole, the hole to shoot this is never going to come up,' and so it was just a weird series of events."

"We've known all along that the fans wanted this character back in their lives, as much as we have," she continued. "I mean, look marshmallows, we see you, we hear you, I see you all the time on social media. I love you. We wanted to give this to you for a while, and we finally made it happen."

The revival takes place five years after the 2014 fan-funded movie and revolves around a new mystery as Mars Investigations is hired to look into the murder of a student on spring break in Neptune.

"The movie was financed by the fans, this show is not, so the movie, we wanted to give the fans every piece of cake they deserved," Bell explained. "Rob asked himself, 'OK, how do I get Veronica to punch out the most popular girl who tormented her in high school? And [then] I will just work backwards from the storyline, but if that's the climax, how do we get there?'"

When asked if there will be "more" for fans to look forward to following the miniseries, Bell said, "Veronica Mars will never die."

"I will play this character well into the Murder, She Wrote years. When everyone in Neptune is dead, that is when the show will be over," she joked. "There is a lot to write about because the whole idea of the story is about the haves and the have nots -- and how power is stolen and manipulated. People are under the impression of the thumb of someone else, and that's very relevant, people feel that. So, I think the storyline is going to resonate with a lot of people."

The revival series brings back Bell, Enrico Colantoni (Keith Mars), Jason Dohring (Logan Echolls), Francis Capra (Eli "Weevil" Navarro), Percy Daggs III (Wallace Fennel), Ryan Hansen (Dick Casablancas), Max Greenfield (Leo D'Amato), Daran Norris (Cliff McCormack), Adam Rose (Max) and David Starzyk (Richard Casablancas). New cast members include Dawnn Lewis, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt, Clifton Collins Jr., Izabela Vidovic, J.K. Simmons and Tyler Alvarez.

Hulu launches all eight episodes of the Veronica Mars revival on Friday, July 26.

