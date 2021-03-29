Kristen Stewart is giving fans another glimpse at her Princess Diana transformation!

The 30-year-old actress was photographed on the Norfolk, England, set of Spencer last week, and needless to say, the resemblance to the late royal is uncanny. Stewart was spotted wearing a black-and-red varsity jacket, denim jeans and boots, similar to an outfit Princess Diana donned outside the Wetherby School in London back in April 1992.

Here's Stewart on set in character...

MEGA

...and Princess Diana in the original off-duty royal look:

Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Princess Diana, who was born Diana Spencer, was married to Prince Charles from 1981 to 1996. They had two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. She died in 1997 at age 36 after a car accident in Paris, France.

The Spencer film, expected to be released in fall 2021, follows a tumultuous weekend in the life of the Princess of Wales, as she faces the end of her marriage to Prince Charles while spending Christmas at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate in December 1991.

"Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life. It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer," Stewart explained in a press release earlier this year. "It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

Stewart also opened up about taking on the role of Princess Di while speaking to ET back in November.

"It's a really meditative project," Stewart said. "There are so many perspectives of her and of her story... it's just not a black-and-white thing, and it's a very slippery, really emotionally packed story for a lot of people."

"This is a really kind of poetic, really internalized imagining of maybe the heaviest three days’ time before she does something as gnarly as leaving the royal family," she continued. "I'm just sort of reading everything that I can and then forgetting it, because it's kind of a really internalized story."

Hear more in the video below.

