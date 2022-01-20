Kristen Stewart and her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, enjoyed some time at the Happiest Place on Earth!

The couple was joined by Ashley Benson and a few other friends, who shared some pics from their day at Disneyland. The group was dressed in matching blue sweatshirts that read "Disneyland Pictures" on them, with the traditional Disney logo.

"Family trips to Disney @cjromero @spillzdylz @sweetsuzieq @michael," Benson captioned the pic.

In another photo, the group is seeing posing with a Disney cast member outside of the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction, who noticeably stood out from the crowd, not just for his uniform, but because he appeared to be the tallest one of the bunch, who were all smiles.

instagram/sweetsuzieq

The couple's Disneyland date comes a little over two months after Stewart confirmed their engagement during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," she told Stern. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

The actress also shared details about what she wants their wedding to be like.

"The food is the biggest deal. I don't care about flowers and s**t like that. The food needs to be on point," Stewart said. "I want to wear the best pair of Levi's ever and, like, an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but like, cut-off and barefoot. I want to get married in, like, Topanga. I want to be chilling. I want it to be very homey. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in, like, a faux tuxedo T-shirt."

"I want to stay home," she added about the location. "I want to be in L.A. so everyone can come. I want it to be pretty chill. I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to, like, stand and do vows and f**king party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say 'I love you' in front of all your friends."

ET previously spoke with Stewart about playing the late Princess Diana in Spencer, and what it was like portraying a devoted mom of two. Stewart said she wants kids eventually, but for now, was content with her dog.

"Well, I have a dog and I am sure that when I have children, ultimately, I will realize that I have room to grow -- but I think that this is tippy top... I do love my dog quite a lot," she said. "For me, at this point, it is a pretty happy place."

For more on Stewart, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Robert Pattinson Fell Off Bed Kissing Kristen in 'Twilight' Audition

Kristen Stewart Talks Playing Princess Diana and 'Twilight' on Netflix

Kristen Stewart Might Have Guy Fieri Officiating Her Wedding

How Kristen Stewart Feels About ‘Spencer’ Awards Season Buzz (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery