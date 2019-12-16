Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo are officially ready to tease their Bridesmaids follow-up -- the delightfully named Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar -- with the teasiest of teasy teases.

The duo are the writers behind Barb & Star and also play the titular twosome, lifelong best friends who leave the suburbs behind for an adventure of a lifetime to -- where else? -- Vista Del Mar. Because Barb and Star don't want to give anything away in the trailers for their movie, they are keeping the specifics of their hijinks top secret. They don't even want you to see their faces -- yet.

ET can exclusively debut a handful of cheeky stills from the movie, as well as this Star Wars-parodying promo: "Not a long time ago in a beach resort just a short, short trip away..." the opening crawl reads. (Watch it above.) The full teaser trailer for Barb & Star will be showing ahead of Rise of Skywalker this weekend, as if you needed more incentive to buy a ticket. Co-star Jamie Dornan rips his shirt off in the teaser, if you needed even more incentive.

Damon Wayans Jr. also stars in the comedy, which promises romance, friendship and a villain's evil plot, for good measure. "Is there anything these two can’t handle?" the clip teases. "Hold onto your culottes because you’re about to find out."

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar arrives in theaters July 31, 2020.

