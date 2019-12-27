Kushal Punjabi, Bollywood Star, Dead by Apparent Suicide at 42

Kushal Punjabi has died by suicide, according to multiple reports. He was 42.

Multiple outlets report that Punjabi was found dead at his Bandra, Mumbai, home on Thursday night. The reports add that a suicide note was found.

Punjabi's parents were repeatedly trying to contact their son on Thursday afternoon, the reports added, noting that "a case of suicide has been registered."

One of Punjabi's friends and a fellow actor, Karanvir Bohra, honored the late actor in an Instagram post, writing that Punjabi's death has "shocked the hell out of me."

"I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know," he wrote. "Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was so genuine. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani. You will always be rememberd [sic] as a guy who lived a full life."

Additionally, actor Tusshar Kapoor took to Twitter to say he was "shocked and saddened" by Punjabi's death, while Karan Patel, also an actor, wrote that Punjabi will be "missed forever" in an Instagram tribute.

Shocked and saddened to wake up to the news of the demise of actor @PunjabiKushal Had recently shot with him for a forthcoming film! RIP #kushal — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) December 27, 2019

Punjabi starred alongside Priyanka Chopra in the 2003 flick Andaaz and the 2007 movie Salaam-E-Ishq. He was most recently seen in the miniseries Truth or Tamanna? and was set to star in another such project, The Heartbreak Hotel, which is currently in post-production.

Punjabi is survived by his wife, Audrey Dolhen, and their 3-year-old son.

