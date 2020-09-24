The Kardashians have come full circle!

Everyone remembers Kris Jenner's iconic "You're doing amazing, sweetie!" line from way back in season 1 (!!!) of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The legendary momager's encouragement during daughter Kim Kardashian West's nude photo shoot became one of the reality series' very first memes and endures to this day on social media.

On Thursday's all-new KUWTK, Kim has a proud mom moment of her very own, as she watches daughter North take the stage during dad Kanye West's show at Paris Fashion Week, to deliver her very first public rap performance.

"You know, I see her at Sunday Service, but to do something on her own, in front of all these people, for the first time," Kim marvels in the ep, as she proudly takes pictures of North on her phone. "She's never even been up on a stage and practiced!"

The episode was filmed back in early March, just as coronavirus concerns were starting to spread across Asia and Europe, and make their way to the United States. Health and safety regulations meant Kim and North -- who traveled with Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter, Penelope, while Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick chose to stay Stateside -- weren't even sure that Kanye's show would be able to take place.

But thankfully for the family, the show went off without a hitch and North got to step into the spotlight alongside her proud parents.

"To see her up there, I honestly just started crying. Because I'm happy for her, but I'm so nervous for her," Kim shares. "I'm so proud at how confident she is. She obviously gets that from her dad, and it just makes me so happy that she's not afraid to try anything. That, to me, was just so much fun to see."

"She's so fearless, and I love that about her. I'm such a proud mom."

See more from North's Fashion Week performance in the video below!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on E!.

