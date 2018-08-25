Kyle Pavone, Lead Singer of We Came as Romans, Dead at 28
Kyle Pavone, the lead singer from the metalcore band We Came as Romans, died on Saturday. He was 28.
The band announced the tragic news in a statement posted to their social media accounts.
“Today music lost another great with the passing of Kyle Pavone of We Came as Romans," the statement read. "Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent."
"The family and the band wish to thank their fans and the music community for all of their love and support as they navigate their grief," the statement continued.
We Came as Romans, often abbreviated as WCAR, was founded in 2005 in Troy, Michigan, and originally went by the name "This Emergency." The band has had multiple lineup changes since.
Upon hearing the sad news, plenty of fellow artists, bands and friends of Palone took to social media to share their condolences. See a few of the touching tributes below: