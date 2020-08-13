Fashion designer Michael Costello has slammed Kylie Jenner, claiming she does not give fashion designers enough credit. Jenner posed for the camera in a bright blue-and-orange sparkly dress by French designer Olivier Rousteing on Wednesday.

The slideshow of images showed Jenner, who turned 23 on Monday, standing at the bottom of a staircase pulling a series of sultry poses.

“Thank you my love @olivier_rousteing for the most perfect bday dress,” she captioned the post.

While many followers loved the look, leaving fire or heart-eyed emojis, Costello was fuming.

“Thank you Oliver for the perfect bday dress,” he commented. “And thank you to the no name designers who work tirelessly around the clock on custom looks who she won’t tag , mention or @ . . . Unless it’s paid.”

“And thank you to the glam team who always gets tagged no matter what,” he continued, before adding, "this post has nothing to do with me as Kylie only wears something from me once a year and I’m lucky if I get a decent pic to post. No shade to any of her team who styles her and no shame to the glam team. Even though we know you can not wait to unfollow me and drag me for filth!”

Clearly furious, Costello did not stop there.

“But it’s sad that designers work so so so so hard on these opportunities to dress these gorgeous popular women and they only tag the major high end designers like Oliver but forget about the other ones,” he added. “( this has nothing to do with my brand ) but it definitely has a lot to do with the la designers why not tag at least one ? Not all the time but maybe once in a while.”

Jenner has not responded to the comment, which has almost 2,000 likes, but her fans jumped to her defense, responding with comments questioning why Costello was acting “so entitled.”

Costello's comments come just days after Jenner found herself subject to criticism for starring in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new "WAP" video.

However, she doesn't appear to be letting the drama get to her. Earlier in the day, she posted a snap of her with daughter, Stormi, both wearing all white while dipping their toes in the sun-kissed ocean.

On Thursday, Jenner shared another post, showing her immersed in soap suds while laying in an outdoor bathtub.

See more on Jenner below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Defends Putting Kylie Jenner in Her 'WAP' Music Video

Kylie Jenner Turns 23: Kris Jenner, Hailey Bieber and More Send Love

Watch Kylie Jenner Rock New Hairstyle at Early Birthday Dinner Out

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Learns Patience During the Candy Challenge This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Learns Patience During the Candy Challenge

Related Gallery