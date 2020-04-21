Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup-Free -- See Her Fresh-Faced Look!

Far from the perfectly made-up looks she usually serves on social media, Kylie Jenner was spotted out and about looking totally different on Sunday.

Appearing makeup-free, the reality star showed off her natural, fresh-faced beauty while smiling at cameras.

Casually dressed in tie dyed sweatpants, the social media star and mom of one was seen holding a bag of salt and vinegar chips and a water bottle.

The outing comes just weeks after Jenner urged her 171 million social media followers to “stay inside” in order to help contain spread of the coronavirus.

“Hey guys. Happy self-quarantine!” Jenner said on her Instagram Stories in March. “I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing.”

Backgrid

Meanwhile, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has hit back at body shamers who recently declared she looked better before giving birth to her daughter, Stormi, in 2018.

"Wow she's so skinny here," a social media user commented on a video of Jenner at an event in 2017. Another user then wrote, "She was better."

"I birthed a baby,” Jenner responded.

See more on Jenner below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Can't Get Over How 'Big' Her Smiley Daughter Stormi Is Getting

Kylie Jenner Claps Back at Comments About Her Post-Baby Body

Travis Scott Quarantines With Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi in Palm Springs

Kris Jenner Hand Fed Kylie Tacos After Lasik Surgery This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery