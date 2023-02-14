Kylie Jenner is celebrating Valentine's Day with her BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou. Jenner took to Instagram to share a set of photos alongside the social media star, in which they hugged, laughed and even shared a kiss.

"forever valentine ♾️," Jenner captioned the cute pics, which saw the pair in leather jacket and jean fits.

"forever & then some 🌹," Karanikolaou wrote in the comments.

The cheeky Valentine's Day post comes amid Jenner's break from rapper, Travis Scott. A source tells ET that "Kylie is having fun and taking her break from Travis Scott well. She's enjoying everything she has going on and has been spending time with family, hanging out with friends, staying busy with work, and making sure to be the best mom to her kids."

While Jenner is having fun, her priority when it comes to Scott is co-parenting their two children, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, together.

"Travis and Kylie co-parent well and their kids' happiness is always what's most important to them," the source adds.

As for the reason behind the break, a source previously told ET that "Kylie and Travis live different lifestyles and that's been a big issue."

"With two kids, Kylie doesn't go out too much. Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends," the source shared. "The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent."

While they are on a break, the source said it doesn't mean their relationship is over for good.

"The two have had an up-and-down relationship," the source added, "and although they aren't together right now, it doesn't mean it's over for good."

