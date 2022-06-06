Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Monday with a scandalous bikini pic that nearly bared it all. The two photos -- posted in a carousel -- are nearly-identical close-ups taken just below her chest in a trompe l’oeil Jean Paul Gaultier swimsuit top. The nylon fabric is printed with an image of bare breasts.

"Free the nipple," the 24-year-old The Kardashians star captioned her post. The swimsuit – which sells for $325 – is part of the French fashion house's partnership with Lotta Volkova. It's called "The Naked Bikini," and also includes a matching nude bottom, but Jenner didn't show that part off.

Earlier this year, Jenner also wore a "naked" Balmain dress at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Now, her naked bikini adds to the growing list of her bold and stunning looks after the birth of her second child in February.

