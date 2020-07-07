It's been nearly four months since Breonna Taylor was killed, and Kyrie Irving is making sure that the world remembers her.

On March 13, Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was killed by Louisville Metro Police. She and boyfriend Kenneth Walker were in their own home when police made a late-night raid on the wrong address, looking for someone who had been taken into police custody hours earlier. Taylor was shot eight times. No drugs were found, and as of today, no arrests have been made in Taylor's death.

On Wednesday, Irving, along with Common and other stars, will team up for the TV special #SAYHERNAME: BREONNA TAYLOR, which is being produced by the 28-year-old Brooklyn Nets player for PlayersTV digital and broadcast network.

Irving's special will bring even more attention to Taylor's case with specific calls for action to the offices of city and state officials, voter registrations and social media posts.

In addition to Irving and Common, Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and journalist Jemele Hill will making appearances on the special.

“In a time when society is calling out police brutality, social injustices, and systemic racism, it is critical to magnify how these unjust behaviors and practices are directly impacting Black women. I stand for Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, and the countless women whose names are never said but have shared the same unfortunate fate," Irving said.

Bland was a 28-year-old Black woman who was found hanged in a jail cell in Waller County, Texas, on July 13, 2015, just three days after being arrested during a pretextual traffic stop.

"I will continue to champion those who are working to enact change for and to empower Black, Native, Indigenous, Hispanic, and women of color," Irving continued. "I am equally committed to creating platforms like the #SAYHERNAME: Breonna Taylor special, that provides support, solutions, and sustainable impact."

#SAYHERNAME: BREONNA TAYLOR will air Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on PlayersTV.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lili Reinhart Apologizes for Topless Pic Advocating for Breonna Taylor

Jada Pinkett Smith Calls for Justice at Rally Honoring Breonna Taylor

Breonna Taylor's Mom and Tina Knowles Tear Up Discussing Heroes Act

Oprah Unites Activists, Leaders and Hollywood for Black Lives Matter Conversation This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery