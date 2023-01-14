La Toya Jackson Remembers Lisa Marie Presley as 'Courageous' and 'Explicit' With Her Love
La Toya Jackson is remembering her former sister-in-law Lisa Marie Presley for her love and courage.
The 66-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday and posted a touching video tribute to Lisa Marie, who died on Thursday after going into cardiac arrest. Set to Michael Jackson's 1995 hit "You Are Not Alone," the video includes throwback pictures of Lisa Marie as a child while being held by the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.
The rest of the photos show Lisa Marie with the Prince of Pop, the late singer Michael Jackson.
"We miss you Lisa!" La Toya began her caption. "You will forever be in our hearts, I will never forget how much you shared the love you had for my brother with me! I thank you for being so honest, courageous and explicit with your love."
La Toya signed off the post with several hashtags, including #GoneTooSoon.
Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson were married from 1994 to 1996.
Also on Friday, Lisa Marie's half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi, honored her "big sister" with a touching tribute by way of a throwback photo of her as a young adult and him as a small child playing in a sandbox.
"Big sister... i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side," he captioned the touching post. "I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home. I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos. 💔." Beijos is Portuguese for "kisses."
Lisa Marie died Thursday after going into full cardiac arrest. She was 54.
