Lady A's Dave Haywood Expecting Baby No. 3 with Wife Kelli

There's going to be a party of five in Lady A's Dave Haywood's home!

On Wednesday, the "Need You Now," singer and his wife, Kelli Cashiola Haywood, revealed they were expecting their third child -- a baby boy, arriving this summer.

"I've always been a big fan of trios! Baby Boy Haywood coming in July. 💙👶🏻 📸: @mandyjohnsonphotography," the musician captioned the photo shared on Instagram.

Next to the exciting post was a picture of Dave standing behind Kelli as she shows off her growing baby bump while their two oldest children, Cash, 9, and Lillie, 6, stand on either side of her belly.

The comments were filled with well-wishes from followers. "awww Congrats! Thrilled for y'all," one user wrote.

"Oh my goodness, absolutely precious! Congratulations to you guys," another added.

"Beautiful family," another said.

Dave -- who is part of the Lady A trio with Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley -- tied the knot with Kelli in 2012. The group has a total of six children between the three of them.

Lady A's Dave Haywood and wife Kelli are expecting a third child. - John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

In 2021, Haywood spoke to ET and shared how his son manages to keep him humble.

"On the ride over here I told my son, I said, 'Hey, dad is going to be on TV for the award show.' And he said, 'Taylor Swift has more awards than you, right?'" Haywood shared ahead of the 2021 ACM Awards, with Kelley adding, "Very true, very true."



"I was like, 'What? Yeah, she does have a lot more than me, you're right,'" Haywood laughed. "So yeah, it's not anything compared to that."

