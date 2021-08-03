Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Release 'I Get a Kick Out of You,' Announce New Album on His 95th Birthday
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are performing together "one last time." After announcing a set of special performances late last month, Gaga and Bennett dropped their rendition of the Cole Porter classic, "I Get a Kick Out of You," and shared that their long-awaited second album, Love for Sale, will be released on Oct. 1.
"Today, I am so excited to announce that our new album 'Love For Sale' will be released October 1," Gaga wrote Tuesday.
In another tweet, she shared that the follow-up to 2014's Cheek to Cheek will celebrate the songs of Porter.
The news comes on the first day of two of Bennett's final performances taking place at New York City's Radio City Music Hall in celebration of his 95th birthday. The performances will mark his and Gaga's last time taking the stage together amid Bennett's battle with Alzheimer's disease.
"One Last Time, An evening with @itstonybennett and me at Radio City Music Hall on August 3rd and 5th. I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him at these special shows," the "Stupid Love" singer shared in July.
Not only is today the legendary singer's 95th birthday, it has also been designated "Tony Bennett Day" in New York by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
"I'm honored to declare August 3rd 'Tony Bennett Day' in New York, in honor of Tony's 95th birthday and final NYC performances at Radio City Music Hall. Few have contributed more to music & the arts in NY than Tony. Happy birthday @itstonybennett & happy Tony Bennett Day," the New York governor wrote alongside the official proclamation dedicating the day to the singer.
ET reported back in February that Bennett has been battling Alzheimer's disease for the past few years. The iconic musician was first diagnosed in 2016, and his family and friends opened up about the neurological disorder in a profile for AARP Magazine at the time.
"He would ask me, 'What is Alzheimer's?' I would explain, but he wouldn't get it," Bennett's wife, Susan (who has also been acting as his caregiver), told the outlet. "He'd tell me, 'Susan, I feel fine.' That's all he could process -- that physically he felt great. So, nothing changed in his life. Anything that did change, he wasn't aware of."
"There's a lot about him that I miss. Because he's not the old Tony anymore," she added. "But when he sings, he's the old Tony."
The AARP profile also revealed that Gaga and Bennett recorded their follow-up album while the "Fly Me to the Moon" singer was privately dealing with his diagnosis.
"I wanted to check with her to make sure she was cool," Bennett's son, Danny, said of asking Gaga about their decision to go public with his diagnosis. "Because she watches his back all the time. She was like, 'Absolutely, it's just another gift that he can give to the world.'"
The family noted at the time that this could be Bennett's final album.
