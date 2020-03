Lady Gaga Announces 'Chromatica' Album Details and Release Date

Happy Monday, Little Monsters!

Lady Gaga dished new details on her upcoming album, Chromatica, on Monday, and the best part? There's only 39 sleeps until it’s out.

The GRAMMY-winning singer’s sixth studio album is now available for pre-order, ahead of its April 10 release via Interscope Records.

The record was executive produced by Gaga, 33, and her longtime collaborator, BloodPop (Michael Tucker), whom she worked with extensively on Joanne.

She posted a tweet promoting the album on Monday morning.

As well as being available on CD, Chromatica will also be released on cassette tape and on different-colored vinyl. The album also has a line of accompanying merch, which Gaga also posted about on Monday.

Welcome to “Chromatica”, coming April 10. Pre-order now ⚔️💓 https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWz



This is not the album cover but we made it for you to enjoy in the meantime 😘 pic.twitter.com/dz2KWt1MzN — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 2, 2020

The album comes after the singer and actress released a new single, “Stupid Love,” on Friday, with the song quickly reaching the top spot on iTunes in 58 countries.

In the video for the dance-pop hit, Gaga portrays a futuristic warrior princess leading her people to war while decked out in bright pink clothing, hair and makeup.

The song is Gaga’s first musical release since her work on the soundtrack for A Star Is Born.

See more on Gaga's musical journey below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

A Star Was Born: How New Kids on the Block Helped Propel Lady Gaga to Fame (Exclusive)

How Lady Gaga Conquered Music, Fashion and Film in Just a Decade

Lady Gaga's 'Stupid Love' Music Video Is Set in a Universe All Her Own

Lady Gaga Returns to Wild Pop Roots With ‘Stupid Love’ Video This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery