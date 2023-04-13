Lady Gaga and film producer Bruce Cohen have just earned a special position at the White House. On Thursday President Joe Biden announced that Gaga and Cohen had been named co-chairs of Biden's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities.

"Welcome newly appointed members of the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, led by @BruceCohen83 and @ladygaga!," the White House announced in a tweet Thursday. "We look forward to partnering to positively impact the arts, libraries, museums, and humanities work across the country."

In addition to Gaga and Cohen, who are heading up the committee, Biden also announced its members, which include Jon Batiste, George Clooney, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington Troy Kotsur, Jennifer Garner and more.

Founded in 1982 by Executive Order to advise the President on cultural policy, the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities historically has seen the First Lady as Honorary Chair of the Committee, which is composed of members appointed by the President.

Per the White House's announcement, "Private committee members include prominent artists, scholars, and philanthropists who have demonstrated a serious commitment to the arts and humanities. Public members represent the heads of key federal agencies with a role in culture, including the Chairs of the National Endowments for the Arts and the Humanities, the Librarian of Congress, the Secretary of the Smithsonian, and the Director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, among others."

The statement continued, "PCAH advises the President and the heads of U.S. cultural agencies on policy, philanthropic and private sector engagement, and other efforts to enhance federal support for the arts, humanities, and museum and library services. The PCAH will also engage the nation’s artists, humanities scholars, and cultural heritage practitioners to promote excellence in the arts, humanities, and museum and library services and demonstrate their relevance to the country’s health, economy, equity, and civic life. Over the past 40 years, PCAH has catalyzed federal programs and played a vital role in the advancement of arts and humanities education, cultural diplomacy, and the creative economy."

Gaga re-tweeted the news on her personal page, writing, "Thank you @POTUS @PCAHgov." Cohen did the same, adding, "Can't wait to serve with all of you on @PCAHgov #PCAHgov."

Gaga and Cohen's appointments come as no surprise, with Cohen previously serving on the Obama-Biden administration as the entertainment industry liaison for Joining Forces, First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden’s initiative supporting service men and women and veterans.

Gaga, meanwhile, has traveled with President Biden to support the It’s On Us campaign to combat campus sexual assault and has worked for years as an advocate for both equality and mental health awareness.

