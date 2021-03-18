Lady Gaga is head over heels for her beau! A source tells ET that the 34-year-old singer "is super in love with Michael Polansky," the entrepreneur and investor she went Instagram official with in February 2020.

"She has been telling her friends that she wants to get through a few projects and then focus on settling down," the source says. "Gaga wants to have children one day and sees a future with Michael."

Last April, Gaga told InStyle that marriage is something she wants, and added that kids make the list too.

"I will say I am very excited to have kids," she told the magazine. "I look forward to being a mom. Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive."

In January 2021, a source told ET that Gaga "is very happy" with Polansky.

"He’s different than other guys she’s dated in the past because he’s very outwardly endearing and loving and has an old-school gentleman vibe about him," the source said. "She loves manly men who take the lead and Michael is definitely that. She feels like a princess in their relationship. She has been somewhat private about their relationship and wants to protect it.”

Despite their love for each other, the source noted that Gaga and Polansky "haven’t been talking about engagement or marriage yet."

"Friends don’t think that will happen any time soon," the source said. "She’s very busy with her career and is not thinking about long term plans right now, but she loves having him by her side."

