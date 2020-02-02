Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian & More Celebs Can't Get Enough of Jennifer Lopez & Shakira's Super Bowl Show
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira delivered one of the most epic Super Bowl halftime shows ever!
The two Latina superstars gave it their all as they stepped onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Sunday. Shakira kicked off the show with an incredible hip-shaking performance of her greatest hits. J.Lo followed next with an epic melody of her jams that got everyone on their feet. The two were also joined by reggaeton stars Bad Bunny and J Balvin, who took the entire show to the next level.
While the stars did their thing, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Pink and many other celebrities went wild on social media.
".@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl" Gaga wrote.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted: "They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo."
Cardi B also posted a video on her Instagram Story rocking out to the performance from a private suite!
