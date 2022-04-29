Lady Gaga Releases Teaser for 'Top Gun: Maverick' Song
'Top Gun: Maverick': Watch the New Official Trailer!
‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Inside Pilot Training With Tom Cruise
'The Garcias': Watch the Trailer for 'The Brothers Garcia' Reboo…
Miles Teller on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Pilot Training and New Show …
Watch the Official Trailer for Disney Plus' 'Sneakerella' Movie …
Watch the Official Trailer for BET+'s Music Drama 'Kingdom Busin…
'Unplugging': Official First Look Trailer (Exclusive)
'Black Site': Watch the Trailer for the Thriller Starring Jason …
‘Biggest Little Farm: The Return’ Trailer Revisits the Chester F…
The Kardashians Celebrate Easter with Over-the-Top Easter Festiv…
‘The Last Tepui’ Trailer: Alex Honnold Searches for ‘Island in t…
'P-Valley': Watch the First Teaser for Season 2 (Exclusive)
'The Good Fight': Watch a Deleted Scene From Season 5 (Exclusive)
‘Outer Range’ Sneak Peek: Watch Noah Reid Sing ‘Angel of the Mor…
Watch Kanye West's Grand Gesture to Kim Kardashian During His 'T…
Watch Johnny Depp's Testimony Claiming He Was Dropped From 'Pira…
'The Kardashians': Family Explains Boundaries of New Hulu Show (…
Watch ET's Rare Pedro Zamora Interview From Inside 'The Real Wor…
Go Behind the Scenes of New Horror Film ‘Titanic 666’ (Exclusive)
Lady Gaga is giving fans a taste of her Top Gun: Maverick song. The singer made it official Wednesday on Instagram that she wrote a song for the film, and explained that the track, "Hold My Hand," is a "love letter to the world."
Then on Friday, Gaga released a teaser of the track, and what appears to be a snippet of the music video. "I won't let go 'til the end," she sings.
The House of Gucci star said the new song drops on May 3, ahead of the highly anticipated sequel's May 27 premiere. Gaga noted that while she wrote the track for Top Gun: Maverick, it had been years in the making.
"When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn't even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in," she explained in her caption to the post announcing the collaboration. "I've been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes."
Gaga worked on the single with music producers BloodPop and Benjamin Rice. She thanked them in her caption as well as Tom Cruise, director Joseph Kisinski and the film's music composer, Oscar winner Hans Zimmer.
"It's been a beautiful experience working with them," she added. "This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long. And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3."
She ended the post with a few lyrics from the track, including "But if you decide to // I'll ride in this life with you // I won't let go till the end."
Gaga teased those lyrics in black-and-white photos posted on her Instagram Story. The lyrics are scribbled onto a notebook.
Earlier this week, the singer also teased lyrics on Twitter and fans started speculating new music was on the way. One of her tweets read, "Hold my hand everything will be OK I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey." Another message read, "Pull me close wrap me in your aching arms I see that you're hurtin."
In the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise stars as the iconic Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, while Van Kilmer also returns as Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky. Franchise newcomers include Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell and Miles Teller. It is Teller's character "Rooster" who offers another callback to the original 1986 film, as he plays the son of Maverick’s late friend, Nick Bradshaw, better known as "Goose."
Top Gun: Maverick -- initially slated for a 2019 release and delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic -- hits theaters May 27.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Top Gun: Maverick' Stars Share How Tom Cruise Prepared Them for the Most Intense Flight Scenes Ever
'Top Gun: Maverick': Watch the New Trailer
Jerry Bruckheimer Spills 'Top Gun' Secrets and BTS Details on Sequel
Related Gallery