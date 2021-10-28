The second trailer for House of Gucci is here and it's even more gaudy than the first one!

Just try to take your eyes off of Lady Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani in the star-studded film. Adam Driver stars as Maurizio Gucci, Jared Leto stars as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino stars as Aldo Gucci and Jeremy Irons stars as Rodolfo Gucci in the true crime drama, which tells the story of one of Italy's most revered fashion houses and the murder that shook it to its core.

In 1995, Patrizia was convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci -- and the latest House of Gucci trailer offers just a taste of the plotting and planning that occurred -- in a series of Gucci ensembles. It also shows how Patrizia and Maurizio met.

"Gucci is like a cake," Driver as Maurizio says. "You have a taste, then you want more, and then you want the whole thing for yourself."

Gaga as Patrizia notes, "Gucci needs new blood."

In an interview with ET, Leto -- who is unrecognizable in House of Gucci -- raved about the film.

"The one and only Ridley Scott is directing -- one of my favorite directors ever -- with a cast that I'm blown away to be a part of," he teased. "There's Lady Gaga, or as I call her, Lady Guhgah -- the queen herself and just a terrific creative person and great actress. Adam Driver's in the film, again just a phenomenal actor. Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and on and on. It's the story of Gucci -- which I didn't even really know, and I've worked closely with Gucci for many years now. It's a wild one."

House of Gucci will hit theaters on Nov. 24.

