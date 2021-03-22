Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are introducing their daughter Ocean to the world. The reality TV star and her movie producer fiancé took to Instagram on Monday to share the first photos of their baby girl's face.

"A week ago, March 15th 2021, at 6:45AM, my life changed forever. This little 5 lb 10 oz, sign of Pisces sent me into a world I can only explain as heavenly," the new mom shared.

The Vanderpump Rules star went on to call Ocean "the greatest thing that has ever happened to me" alongside the photo of the sleepy baby.

"No one could have prepared me for this kind of love," she wrote. "Ocean, you are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I am so honored to be your mama- my heart could just burst 🤍."

Emmett shared a photo of the couple with their daughter, captioning the sweet family photo, "Family ❤️." The producer shares kids London, 11, and Rylee, 8, with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

Kent and Emmett welcomed their first child together on March 15. After announcing that Kent went into labor, Emmett posted a photo of the 31-year-old with their newborn, writing, "She’s healthy, beautiful, and perfect like her mother! ❤️." Kent shared the same photo along with their daughter's name, Ocean Kent Emmett.

The reality star and the 49-year-old producer have been dating since 2017 and got engaged in September 2018.

