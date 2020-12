Lana Del Rey Engaged to Clayton Johnson

Congrats to Lana Del Rey! The singer is engaged to fellow musician Clayton Johnson, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Del Rey's rep for comment.

Del Rey, 35, and Johnson, 31, met on a dating app, according to People. They first started following each other on social media in August, and have appeared on each other's Instagrams since. The "Summertime Sadness" singer was seen wearing a ring while celebrating Halloween with Johnson, and it was still on her finger in pics earlier this week.

Meu Deus: Lana Del Rey com amigos celebrando o #Halloween2020pic.twitter.com/HvB5pf7vUI — Lana Del Rey Addiction (@LDRaddic) November 1, 2020

Lana is caught with a ring on her ring finger AGAIN pic.twitter.com/qK2bJ6jVKK — 𝚝𝚎𝚊𝚐𝚊𝚗 (@streamcocc) December 12, 2020

Engagement speculation really started after Del Rey's performance of "Love You Like A Woman" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, as the ring was in full view.

Del Rey's last public relationship was with police officer Sean "Sticks" Larkin. The two were first spotted together in September 2019, and attended several red carpet events together before their split earlier this year.

See more on Del Rey in the video below.

