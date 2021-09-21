Lark Voorhies Back on 'Saved by the Bell' Revival: See the Pic!
It seems fans can expect more of all the OG ladies of Bayside High on season 2 of the Saved by the Bell revival. Lark Voorhies, who filmed a solo scene for the first season of the Peacock series, appears to have an extended return for season 2, if Elizabeth Berkley's latest Instagram post is any indication.
On Tuesday, Berkley shared a photo of herself, Voorhies and Tiffani Thiessen, tagging their location as Bayside High.
"These ladies… what a gift to get to work together again," she wrote. "We have a special history that is beyond… we worked hard together as kids to make a show that people still love, we did high school together and our parents all looked out for us too as we were minors when we started. It was a safe place to grow up and now we get to take those sweet roots and fly together as women."
"Don’t you love those connections that have history where you just get right to it with no explaining?" she added. "It’s so comforting and we can’t wait to share some magic with you when season 2 comes out ! ❤️❤️❤️."
Peacock announced in January that the Saved by the Bell revival would be returning for another season.
The new series, a reimagining and revival of the original, follows a new group of privileged teens at Bayside High School who must now share the hall with a more diverse group of kids from working-class families after the California governor (Mark-Paul Gosselaar returning as a grown-up Zack Morris) shuts down lower-income schools.
Berkley and Mario Lopez reprised their characters Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, who now serve as faculty members at the high school.
See more on the series in the video below.
