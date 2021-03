Last Man Standing is turning back the clock.

On Thursday's episode, "Midwife Crisis," the outgoing Fox comedy flashes back to the pandemic -- remember, Last Man Standing made a significant time jump post-COVID in the premiere -- to the time when Mandy (Molly McCook) was still pregnant and about to give birth.

In ET's exclusive clip, Mandy and Kyle (Christoph Sanders) decide to have a home birth, and when she breaks the news to her parents, Mike (Tim Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis), they're a little less than pleased with the development.

"I'm sure the hospital will do everything they can to make you feel comfortable," Vanessa assures.

"Well, I'm not going to have the baby in the hospital. I'm going to have a home birth," Mandy says.

"That's awfully generous of Kris and Ryan," Mike replies with a chuckle, not realizing that she means their home.

"That's the best part, I'm going to give birth here," Mandy reveals, completely throwing her father for a loop.

"Is it too late for me to suggest that you wait to have this child?" he says, scratching his head at the new bundle of joy.

'Last Man Standing': On-Set Secrets With Star Tim Allen (Exclusive)



