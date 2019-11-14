Lauren-Ashley Beck is opening up for the role she played in Wednesday night's controversial Survivor: Island of the Idols.

Wednesday's episode dealt heavily with Survivor castaway Dan Spilo making fellow castaway Kellee Kim uncomfortable due to her claims of "inappropriate touching."

After Kim approached fellow contestant Missy Byrd with her concerns, Byrd seconded Kim's complaints about Spilo's behavior. Byrd and another contestant, Elizabeth Beisel, then came up with a strategy to play up the angle of how uncomfortable Spilo made them feel in order to further their game agenda.

Word quickly spread among the merged tribe members as Bryd and Beisel seemingly used the information about Spilo and used it to convince people to vote him out. However, in a last-minute twist, it turned on Kim. Beck -- who had spoke with Kim about being the target of Spilo's alleged behavior -- joined with Byrd and Beisel and shockingly voted her out as well, leaving Dan in the game.

On Thursday, following massive backlash online against Beck, Byrd and Beisel for how they used the serious subject of inappropriate conduct to their strategic advantage, Beck took to Twitter to apologize for the way she handled the situation.

"I want to deeply apologize to all women and more specifically Kellee and Janet," Beck wrote, referring to Janet Carbin, who'd voted to eliminate Spilo after hearing the allegations against him, and was later disgusted with the women who'd turned on Kim and supposedly manipulated the vote.

"While I had my own experiences and feelings towards Dan, I spoke with him and it stopped. While ignorance is not an excuse, after the merge I did not know the full extent of Kellee’s feelings regarding Dan. In no way did I use her feelings towards him to further my game," Beck added in a series of tweets.

"I am a firm believer of women supporting women and had I have known, I would have acted differently, been more supportive of Kellee & would have conducted myself in a way that better represents who I am," she continued. "All women should be as brave as Kellee and stand up for themselves when put in similar situations. I am sorry I didn’t voice this opinion on last night’s episode."

In a joint statement to ET on Thursday, CBS and MGM said all contestants are monitored at all times.

"In the episode broadcast last night, several female castaways discussed the behavior of a male castaway that made them uncomfortable," the statement reads. "During the filming of this episode, producers spoke off-camera to all the contestants still in the game, both as a group and individually, to hear any concerns and advise about appropriate boundaries. A formal warning was also given to the male castaway in question. On Survivor, producers provide the castaways a wide berth to play the game. At the same time, all castaways are monitored and supervised at all times. They have full access to producers and doctors, and the production will intervene in situations where warranted."

Not surprisingly, Survivor fans had plenty of strong reactions on social media, many slamming Byrd and Beisel. On Wednesday, Kim tweeted that she was "hurting."

Hi everyone, I'm hurting and very sad watching this last episode too, but please try to be kind and understanding. No one deserves threats or shaming, and we can talk about this in a way that we are all better for it💪🏼 #Survivor#Mentalhealth — Kellee Kim (@kellee_kim) November 14, 2019

"Hi everyone, I'm hurting and very sad watching this last episode too, but please try to be kind and understanding," she wrote. "No one deserves threats or shaming, and we can talk about this in a way that we are all better for it💪🏼 #Survivor #Mentalhealth."

